yin yoga teacher training yoga alliance is an ancient practice that helps students release tension, and develop flexibility, strength, and balance in both the physical and energetic bodies. This type of yoga is typically gentle and focuses on longer poses that are held for 3-5 minutes. It’s often combined with instruction on the Chinese Meridians and acupressure. Yin yoga is also known for its meditative and therapeutic effects.

Unlock Your Potential with Tantra Yoga Teacher Training: Awakening Your Divine Energy

It’s important to look for a Yin Yoga Teacher Training Yoga Alliance that offers a holistic experience. This includes a combination of in-person and online learning, as well as immersive hands-on practice time. In addition, you want to be sure that the trainers are qualified and experienced. Ask trainers for references and find out what other teachers have thought of their experiences.

You should also consider the number of contact hours, as this is an indication of how much actual interaction you’ll have with the trainers. In general, 200-hour yoga programs require 185 contact hours and 15 non-contact hours, while 300-hour courses require 275 contact and 30 non-contact hours.

Yin yoga is an excellent complement to active lifestyles and yoga practices. This yoga is slow and deeply restorative, allowing students to explore their inner worlds. Yin yoga is also known for helping people to heal, and it can be an effective tool to help students through emotional trauma. This type of yoga can also be used to support the physical healing process of chronic pain.