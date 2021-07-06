Sydney Timber Flooring is a revolutionary floor covering product from Australia. It’s more than a timber floor, it’s a timber floor made with recycled content, using timbers from old buildings that are removed and replaced with new ones. In other words it creates environmentally friendly flooring products while reducing waste and saving landfill space.

From the design concept to the installation, Sydney Timber Flooring uses a revolutionary interlocking system, making it easier than ever before to install hardwood flooring of any kind in your home. With this flooring type there is no gluing or nails required, which means a quick finish for a contemporary or modern styled home. Not only is it quick and easy to install, but once it’s been installed you can keep it that way without any costly re-stacking. In other words, it’s a one-stop solution for all your flooring requirements. Installing your new hardwood flooring by Sydney Timber Flooring can provide you with attractive high quality hardwood flooring that you will be proud to walk on.

This revolutionary hardwood flooring solution has been designed for both industrial and residential use. The reclaimed timber is carefully collected from existing buildings in the Sydney region, under the Government’s Habitat Improvement Program. Each unit is individually checked for quality, before being treated with resins to protect the wood, before being floated onto the floating floors. Once in place, they are left to dry, which takes just hours. From this point, you can enjoy a beautiful new floor, free from the worry of any additional installation or re-stacking, as well as enjoy the benefits of Sydney’s amazing climate.