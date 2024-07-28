Invisalign is a clear, discreet way to straighten teeth. It is a great option for patients who don’t have complex bite or crowding issues and would prefer a more discreet treatment than traditional metal braces with wires and bonded brackets.

Invisalign starts with a consultation and examination by an orthodontist who is certified as an Invisalign provider. They will take photos and a 3D digital scan of your teeth, then develop a custom treatment plan. Your aligners are then fabricated with Invisalign’s SmartTrack material, which uses a specialized material that helps the aligners fit and apply gentle pressure to move your teeth.

Invisalign: The Clear Choice for Straighter Teeth

During your treatment, you wear the aligners daily (except for when you’re eating or drinking) until you get the results you want. Periodically, you’ll meet with your orthodontist to make sure that you are on track to reach your smile goal. If your doctor determines that you’re not making enough progress, they may need to add more aligners or change the current ones.

The effectiveness of Invisalign depends on patient compliance; you need to wear the aligners 20 to 22 hours a day (except for when you’re eating or brushing your teeth). If you don’t, it may take longer to straighten your teeth.