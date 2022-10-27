Cerakote Beschichtung is a highly effective hardcoat finish that improves the resistance of metal components to corrosion and physical and chemical effects. Its hardness makes it ideal for use in military applications. This coating is 100 times more durable than a black zinc layer.

How important is a Gunmaker/gunsmith?

If you would like to personalize your firearm with Cerakote Beschichtung, it is necessary to find a certified Cerakotebeschichter. Cerakote is an advanced coating process, and it can be used for a variety of applications. It can be multicolored, textured, or even patterned.

Cerakote-Beschichtung is applied using a finespruh process in an oven. It has the advantage of not affecting prior markings. The coating thickness is about 25 microns. Stainless steel parts can be coated in a single or multiple colors.