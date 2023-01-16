Car detailing detailingcanberra.com.au is a process that can be used to enhance the visual appearance of a car. Typically, it involves washing the exterior and interior of the vehicle. It also involves applying protectants, refinishing the exterior, and polishing the paintwork.

The process of car detailing is a tedious and time-consuming process. However, a properly detailed car can increase the value of the vehicle and help sell it for more money.

Professional detailers use a variety of products and equipment to do their job. They protect the paintwork, trim, and exhaust pipes. They may also use steam cleaning to remove lingering dirt and odors.

Detailing can cost hundreds of dollars, but it can help restore a vehicle to its original condition. Depending on the level of detailing needed, a basic package can cost anywhere from $125 to $200.

Maximizing the Life of Your Car’s Finish with Regular Detailing

Basic detailing typically includes a full exterior wash and waxing. Some detailing packages include a single stage, a two-stage, or a three-stage process.

Interior detailing usually includes a shampoo or steam cleaning of leather upholstery and carpets. Detailers may also clean seatbelts, window frames, and doorjambs.

Interior detailing can be performed with a variety of products, including a special shampoo, carpet shampoo, or compressed air. A car detailer will ensure that all the seating surfaces are completely free of dust and dirt.

Exterior car detailing is done with a trusted source of water, a microfiber towel, and a low-pH car wash shampoo. Using the wrong cleaning agents can damage the surface of the car.