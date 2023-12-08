A threat intelligence API is an Application Programming Interface (API) that allows you to access and integrate cyberthreat information into your security systems, such as your Security Information and Event Management solution (SIEM), firewalls, Endpoint Protection Solutions (EPP) or other applications and platforms. Threat intelligence platforms are designed to aggregate and deliver actionable threat information that arm cybersecurity teams with external knowledge about attacks they may not be aware of. This enables them to be more proactive and predictive in their countermeasures and to reduce the damage caused by an attack.

This threat intelligence is usually sourced from finished intelligence information, like reports from cybersecurity experts and vendors, as well as raw data like malware signatures or leaked credentials on paste sites. The first step in the process is collection, followed by processing and then analysis. The data must be categorized, filtered, cleaned and consolidated before it is analyzed for threat patterns. The result is a report or alert that is fed to the team or integrated with their security systems.

API Security Unleashed: Harnessing the Power of Threat Intelligence API

In addition to detecting threats and attacks, threat intelligence also helps the organization understand the attackers behind the attack. This reveals the “who,” “why” and “how” of an attack, which is known as attribution and context. It also provides insight into how adversaries plan, execute and sustain campaigns and major operations, which is called threat modeling. Lastly, it can help identify a company’s vulnerable areas and potential exposure.