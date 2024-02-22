Watch Style Guide: Plain Jane or Bust Down

The iced out Watch style guide: Plain Jane or Bust Down trend has been around for a while now, and it’s still very popular with rappers and celebrities. But a new trend is emerging that some might call the opposite of the iced out watch: The Plain Jane.

A “Plain Jane” is a high-end luxury watch that has not been touched with aftermarket diamonds or gemstones after leaving the factory. It is typically a gold or platinum watch from a brand like Rolex, Patek Phillippe, Audemars Piguet (although it can be any watch from any high-end manufacturer). The term was originally coined by the rap industry and has since been adopted worldwide.

The Ultimate Dilemma: Choosing Between Plain Jane and Bust Down Watches

While there is nothing wrong with having a fully diamond-flooded watch, the appreciation for exquisite sports watches in their pure form has become quite big in the rap culture. It shows that the wearer understands value and appreciates what the watchmakers created. It is not unlike changing a Picasso painting, which would not be tolerated by real art collectors.

The most popular watch styles that have been paired with this new Plain Jane phenomenon are Rolex and Patek Philippe. These two prestigious watchmakers are known for their incredible craftsmanship and attention to detail. A fully iced out watch is typically set with baguette diamonds, which are much more subtle than the round brilliant diamonds used in older aftermarket bust down watches. The newest style of a fully iced out watch is the honeycomb pave diamond setting, which allows for an even more completely covered look than the old flower settings used in past years.