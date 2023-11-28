Unlike traditional mortgages, which require a fixed property to secure the loan, chattel loans are secured by movable personal property, such as vehicles, equipment, and manufactured and mobile homes. Because the lender maintains a lien on the asset, they can seize and sell it to pay off the loan should you fail to make your repayments. Despite the risk of losing your property, chattel loans can provide you with access to financing options with lower credit requirements and more flexible repayment terms.

Some lenders may allow borrowers to set up a balloon payment at the end of their loan term in order to reduce their monthly repayment amounts. However, this can increase the amount of interest paid over the loan term, so it is important to weigh up all the options available to you.

The loan application process for a chattel mortgage can be less extensive than that of a conventional mortgage, as the lender only needs to assess the value of the asset that will serve as collateral. Lenders can also typically offer higher loan amounts compared to unsecured lending, and repayment terms can be tailored to suit a borrower’s business cash flow.

For homeowners looking to purchase affordable housing solutions like manufactured or modular homes, chattel mortgages are one of the most effective financing options. However, these loans typically have higher interest rates than mortgages including a government-backed loan program. That’s why it’s important to compare your options and speak with a specialist before making any final decisions.