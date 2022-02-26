top rated beaches in ghana in 2022

The Central Region is one of Ghana’s most popular tourism destinations and is known for its role in the transatlantic slave trade. Anomabo, a small fishing village in the north of Ghana, boasts some of the cleanest sands in the country and is a popular beach spot for expatriate vacationers. Visitors can enjoy an abundance of seafood on its beachside restaurant, or simply relax and enjoy the sun. The popular La Palm Royal Beach is located in Accra. The resort has been in business for 20 years, and is renowned for its luxury and premium atmosphere.

This unspoiled beach is close to Ghana's capital city, Accra. It is a popular destination for tourists who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. There is a lack of tourism at this beautiful stretch of coastline, making it perfect for relaxing. If you're looking for an authentic Ghanaian experience, then visit Cocoloco Beach. The Volta estuary is the ideal place to take a dip in the water.

The country’s beaches are often overlooked, as they’re located on the Atlantic Ocean, which is home to many dangerous marine animals, including sharks. In Ghana, the beaches are generally considered dangerous, and visitors are encouraged to swim close to shore to avoid being attacked by sharks. It’s also not advisable to swim after dark, as it’s not safe and can result in serious injuries.