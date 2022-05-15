Whether you’re tackling a challenging IGCSE maths topic or you’re struggling to understand the answers to the most commonly asked questions, you can find top IGCSE maths tutors around me in your area. Here’s a closer look at some of the best tutors around. IGCSE tutors have years of experience teaching students of all levels and subject areas, and can give you the guidance you need to be successful.

IGCSE maths is divided into two main sections: core curriculum and extended curriculum. Paper one is an hour-long exam while paper two is two hours long. The paper that weighs 35% of your overall grade is paper two. Paper three weighs 65% of your overall grade. Depending on your level of performance and previous knowledge, you might find yourself studying a different topic each time. In either case, it is imperative to find a tutor with experience in the specific subject that you are studying.

IGCSE maths teachers are also widely available on the Internet. Most private teachers offer demo classes online, which you can attend for free. Taking lessons online through a webcam has more benefits than an in-person lesson. Lessons can be scheduled at times that are convenient for you and are less expensive than in-person lessons. There are many top IGCSE maths tutors in my area, and you can be sure to find a tutor who is perfect for you.