The Thin Blue Line Flag symbolizes the solidarity between police officers and their community. It separates order from chaos, protects those who cannot protect themselves and shows that the police care about the people they serve. This symbol can be found on a variety of items, from lapel pins to COVID-19 masks. It has also become a rallying point for those who are frustrated with the current state of policing in America.

The image, which resembles the American flag with a blue stripe in place of one of the white ones, has been used for years to show support and solidarity between law enforcement officers. But as protests over policing sweep across the country, it has drawn criticism from some who say it reflects the attitudes of white supremacists and serves to amplify divisions in society.

Behind the Badge: Unveiling the Meaning of Police Flags

Some police departments are even removing the stickers of the thin blue line from their cars. Tacoma is one city that has recently done so, citing concerns about the image’s association with white nationalists. Other agencies have been criticized for using the thin blue line flag on their uniforms and other equipment.

In this edition of State Your Case, columnists Jim Dudley and Joel Shultz take on the question of whether the thin blue line should be banned from police department buildings and other public spaces.