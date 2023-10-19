In recent years, Decorative Crossing have popped up in cities around the world as part of gay pride events and as a sign of inclusion and support. Sydney’s first rainbow crossing was installed in Taylor Square for 2013’s Mardi Gras festivities. It became a popular tourist attraction and local pride symbol, until it was mysteriously covered up with a layer of asphalt in the middle of the night by the NSW Government in a bid to avoid confusion with pedestrian traffic signals.

The rainbow crossing’s design has evolved from the original rainbow flag created by San Francisco artist Gilbert Baker, which featured 6 stripes – red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet – in 1978. Its popularity was spurred by the Stonewall riots in 1969 that triggered the LGBTIQ civil rights movement.

Rainbow Crossings: Beyond Street Safety, Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion

A rainbow crossing in West Hollywood, California was installed to mark Gay Pride Month in 2012, and the idea was picked up by cities across the globe including Sydney, Australia. It’s been proven to be safe for pedestrians and is a great way to celebrate diversity.

A rainbow crossing has also been installed at Auckland’s Karangahape Road in front of St Kevin’s Arcade, coinciding with the end of Auckland Pride Month. Its design includes the colours of the Progress Pride Flag, a more modern variation that emphasises inclusion and progression. It’s hoped the rainbow crossing will encourage people to be proud of their identity, and promote acceptance and tolerance of all people regardless of gender, race, religion, sexuality or ability.