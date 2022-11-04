Regardless of what your field of expertise, there is a need for web development professionals. It is a fast-growing industry and one that is well paid. The median annual salary for a web developer is $59,000.

What does a Web Developer do?

Web developers create the aesthetic and functional aspects of websites. This includes user experience, graphic design, and navigation. They also develop programming solutions that ensure smooth operation of the backend.

Web developers can work for large companies, or they can set up their own consulting business. Many larger companies offer excellent benefits and good pay. They move slowly, however, compared to tech companies. Typically, self-employed developers charge by the project or hour.

Developers and digital designers are projected to have a 23 percent increase in jobs from 2021 to 2031. Many of those openings will come from the need to replace workers who retire or move.

Web development professionals must be highly technical, creative, and detail-oriented. They also need to have good communication skills. They must also learn the ins and outs of server architecture, programming languages, and machine learning. Web developers are able to work with APIs (application programming interfaces), which allow developers to use third-party functionalities without sharing code.

Developers must also know how to work with database tools and APIs. Web databases store data and organize it. Web developers will also need to know how to manage user authentication. This includes allowing users to sign in, log out, and perform other functions.