There are a lot of best booty lift leggings out there designed to flatter the hip, thigh and butt areas. But, the ones that really stand out (and are a must-have for anyone who wants that peach-emoji derriere) are those that have butt lifting fabric that sculpts and lifts your backside. These types of leggings are often referred to as “butt-sculpting” or “squat-proof.” They’re also usually made from special high-stretch materials that help flatter the body while working out and can be found in a variety of styles and colors.

Enhance Your Curves: The Magic of Butt Lift Leggings for a Shapelier You

One popular pair of butt-sculpting leggings is the Seasum Women’s high-waisted tummy control butt lift leggings. They’re currently the number one bestseller in Amazon’s Leggings category and have seen a massive surge in popularity since TikTok star Lauren Wolfe shared her on-camera review of the pants on Instagram in June, with the video racking up more than 2.3 million views. The leggings have a honeycomb-like pattern and feature a seam that accentuates the curves of the butt. They’re also available in a full range of sizes from XS to XL and are offered in gray, pink, blue, black and even a neon color or tie-dye style for those looking for something more fun to wear to the gym.

Other popular options include the IUGA leggings, which boast more than 46,000 five-star reviews and come in a wide array of length and color options. The soft polyester and spandex leggings have a thick waistband that won’t roll down during workouts and are squat-proof, according to reviewers. They’re also stretchy and comfortable, wick away sweat and offer plenty of compression.