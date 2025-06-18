Home improvement projects often focus on kitchens and bathrooms, but one space that can be overlooked is the attic. Poor attic insulation is a major cause of energy waste and can lead to uncomfortable temperatures throughout the house, particularly when it’s hot outside.

Fortunately, by adding attic insulation, you can reduce your energy bills significantly. It also helps your HVAC system work less hard and last longer. The most important benefit is financial, but a well-insulated attic can contribute to your overall comfort and quality of life as well.

The Best Time of Year to Insulate Your Attic

When it’s hot outside, a poorly insulated attic allows heat to escape through the roof and into the living spaces below, requiring your air conditioning system to work harder. During the winter, attic insulation prevents warm indoor air from escaping to the outdoors and keeps your heating system running less frequently and at lower capacity.

Attic Insulation Contractor is available in different thicknesses, or R-values, which indicate the amount of thermal resistance it provides. The most common types of attic insulation are fiberglass, cellulose and foam board. The best type for your needs depends on factors such as R-value requirements, the climate where you live, and your budget.

