The basics of network security include ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data stored on a network. This data can include personal identifying information (PII), business strategies, and financial details. Without effective network security, hackers can expose this data to the public or cause business disruptions that threaten the bottom line.

A good network security strategy includes multiple layers of defense. Each layer protects against different types of cyber threats. These layers are defined by the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model. For example, a firewall is an OSI layer that protects against external attacks by blocking unauthorized traffic from entering a network.

Network Security 101: Understanding the Fundamentals of Protecting Your Digital Domain

Other layers of network security include encryption, which scrambles data to make it unintelligible without the key. This can help protect against unauthorized access, even when someone intercepts data in transit. Another useful security tool is an intrusion detection system (IDS) and an intrusion prevention system (IPS). These tools monitor a network for unusual connections, device activity, and malware.

Some networks also deploy a zero trust strategy, which requires all users, devices and apps to be authenticated and authorized before they can access the network. This helps prevent spoofing, man-in-the-middle attacks, and other malicious activities. To implement this, organizations need strong authentication technologies like Active Directory and two-factor authentication, as well as remote access tools that support virtual devices and dynamic IT addresses. They also need to regularly inventory all connected devices, install and update endpoint antivirus software, and monitor critical assets like the financial database or HR files for unauthorized access.