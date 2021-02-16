Online games are video games that can be played directly online without having to download them to your personal computer. An online game is also a virtual game that is largely or partially played over the Internet or some other computer network accessible worldwide. These video games can be free as well as paid, while the free ones most often require the player to register for them before they can start playing. Many online gaming websites are free to browse and to play games. This link

With the rapid expansion of the Internet technology, more online games are being created and published. Many of these games are extremely sophisticated, with sophisticated animation systems, extensive physics and artificial intelligence. Games like Facebook’s Facebook Tank is an interesting online game where you can play as a tank battling other tanks in order to prove yourself the most superior player. Other games are based on popular cartoon shows and movies, and may involve things like controlling the action from a remote location or viewing the world from a certain location.

Online games also provide many social benefits. While the game is still running you can chat with others or even compete with them. Some online games let you chat with friends and family who are playing the game at the same time as you. This is similar to playing an instant messenger with someone you share a common interest with. The major benefit of online games however is that they can be played anywhere an Internet connection is available, so they can easily be played from virtually anywhere there is an Internet connection.