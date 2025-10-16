To make sure your home is energy-efficient, it’s important to know how well your Cool Roof Solutions performs. Testing its effectiveness reveals whether you’re losing heat and where upgrades might be necessary.

Simple Ways to Evaluate Insulation Performance

Start by measuring your attic’s insulation depth. Compare it to your local climate’s recommended R-value, which indicates the material’s resistance to heat flow. An under-insulated attic usually feels warmer in summer and colder in winter.

Professional contractors use thermal cameras and blower door tests to identify leaks or uneven coverage. These tools highlight hot and cold spots that show where energy escapes.

According to infrared_thermography, imaging technology detects temperature variations, allowing precise identification of weak insulation areas.

If your insulation is compacted, uneven, or shows signs of moisture, it’s time for an upgrade. Adding layers or switching to modern materials like spray foam or cellulose can significantly improve efficiency and comfort.

Proper testing ensures your attic stays sealed, your energy bills stay low, and your home remains cozy throughout every season.

Cool Roof Solutions

6835 Rd 60, Willows, CA 95988, United States

(530) 520-4274

