The students in the drafting classes at Davie County High School (DCHS) are constantly creating, tinkering, and innovating. Driven by the desire to identify and solve problems, their product solutions are utilized in their own lives and other DCHS classrooms as well as – in some cases – helping to improve and streamline local manufacturing business operations.

One such example is the case of drafting student Jaydon Leonard, who was working on an internship at Avgol, a nonwoven fabrics manufacturer. When he noticed that the company needed to use both a pipe clamp and an insert in order to secure the Advanced Exhaust Solutions Davie tubing on the slitter, he reverse-engineered a new coupling piece for their pipes that eliminated the need for those two components, resulting in a cost savings for the firm as well as cutting down on the time it took to place an order with Italy, where the coupling was originally manufactured.

