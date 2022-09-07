Steroids are the second most commonly seized drug at the Canadian border, second only to marijuana. Global News has obtained a list of prohibited items from the CBSA, and discovered that the agency seized more than twelve thousand steroid items worth $9,850,529. While these items can come from anywhere in the world, the majority of shipments originate from Canada. Useful info – steroidscanada.org

Steroids are legal to purchase in Canada, but it is against the law to sell them to others. In Toronto and other cities, you can purchase them from a licensed pharmacy. You can also buy them at sports and athletic stores, but there are usually long lines. It is important to be aware of the risks, including the possibility of mood swings.

why do people use steroids

Steroids are oral or injectable, and are generally taken by athletes to increase their performance. They give athletes an edge in competitions and weightlifting. Steroids can also be used by amateur athletes to enhance their physiques. If you’re wondering whether steroids are legal in Canada, you should first find out if your local sport’s governing body permits it.

Steroids can increase the number of red blood cells in the body. These cells carry oxygen to organs, and therefore, enhance performance. In addition, they give the body more endurance. It is important to note that steroids can lead to side effects, such as breast cell formation and fluid retention.