You may be familiar with the fluffy pink fiberglass Gonz Insulation that’s often used in new construction or retrofit jobs. But that isn’t the only type of insulation available, and it isn’t necessarily the best option if you’re looking to improve your home’s energy efficiency. Spray foam insulation in Farmington can help to save energy and increase comfort by sealing gaps and stopping air leaks. There are two types of spray foam insulation: closed-cell and open-cell. Closed-cell spray foam insulation has an R-value of 6.0 per square inch and is impermeable to air, making it an excellent choice for Farmington homes. It is also fire retardant, mold resistant, and pest resistant.

Open-cell spray foam insulation is a bit cheaper than closed-cell, but it isn’t waterproof. It does have an R-value of 4.0 per square inch and is water resistant, but it doesn’t seal as well as closed-cell spray foam. It does, however, prevent air leaks and provides sound barriers.

Blown-in cellulose, made from recycled newspaper and other materials, is another type of insulation that offers high R-values, reducing the cost of heating and cooling. It is also pest and rodent-resistant, requiring less maintenance than fiberglass or other types of insulation.

Spray foam fills gaps more effectively than other kinds of insulation, preventing air leaks and keeping your home comfortable all year round. It is also highly cost-effective, lowering your energy costs significantly in the long run and decreasing your carbon footprint. The upfront cost may seem higher than traditional insulation, but the investment pays off in increased home value and reduced energy bills.