Spray Foam Genie Greensboro is one of the most cost-effective, energy-efficient upgrades you can make to your home. It reduces the need to heat and cool your home by reducing heat transfer. It also helps to maintain a consistent temperature, making your home more comfortable year-round. And, it protects your home from air infiltration that can lead to mold and pest infestations.

The type of home insulation you choose will depend on the areas of your home that need to be insulated and where in your house you are planning to install it. Generally, the attic, exterior walls, interior wall and ceilings and band joists need to be properly insulated in order to maximize energy efficiency and comfort.

Energy Efficiency Starts with Insulation: What Homeowners Need to Know

Fiberglass insulation is the most common type of home insulation. It consists of glass fibers and is sold in pre-cut lengths to fit between studs, joists or rafters. It is the most affordable option for homeowners and comes in different R-values.

Cellulose insulation is made from recycled paper and a fire retardant, usually a borate compound. It is an ideal choice for the attic, enclosed existing wall or open new wall cavities, and other hard to reach spaces. It is a good choice for those concerned about environmental issues, as it is 85% post-consumer recycled paper and is treated with a borate compound to prevent pest infestations.

Spray foam insulation is the most expensive home insulation but provides the highest R-value and creates an air seal that fiberglass or cellulose cannot. It is also a great choice for the attic, exterior walls, interior wall, and band joists. It doesn’t settle and can last for the life of your home.

