Having made her name in the fitness industry, senada greca has become an influential influencer. She has gained millions of followers on her social media accounts. Senada is currently a fitness trainer, model, and businesswoman. She is also a business school graduate. She is currently living in New York. She works out six to seven days a week.

Senada Greca has helped millions of people all over the world achieve their fitness goals. She has been a fitness model and is known for posting fitness content on Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Senada Greca also offers custom nutrition programs and sustainable fitness courses. She also has her own fitness app.

Senada Greca was born in Albania and raised in the United States. She started her career in sales and finance, but then shifted to the fitness industry.

Senada Greca has a passion for fitness since she was young. She grew up in a house with her parents and two younger siblings. As a child, she used to climb trees and play outside. She eventually went to a local high school. She studied business and finance at university.

As a teenager, Senada Greca moved to New York. She was then working as a sales associate at a finance company. She started a fitness business on the side and started posting workout videos on Instagram. This soon grew into a full-blown fitness business. She now offers fitness programs for beginners, intermediates, and advanced people.