Make Your Attic Efficient

A well-insulated, ventilated attic can improve the comfort of your home and help to reduce energy bills. Spray foam insulation attic ventilation can also extend roof life and prevent moisture problems. This guide covers ventilation requirements, insulation options and strategies, as well as tips for attic air sealing and finishing.

The first step is to inspect the attic to determine if you have adequate insulation. If you do not, adding additional insulation is a simple DIY project that can significantly lower your energy bills.

If you have existing loose-fill insulation, it’s a good idea to have the material tested for vermiculite, which may contain asbestos. If it does, you’ll need to have the material professionally removed and replaced.

Choose the Right Insulation: A Homeowner’s Guide

Passive vent systems like gable and ridge vents allow warm air to escape and cooler outside air to enter the attic. The airflow also helps to control condensation and the development of mold and rot in attic areas that border conditioned living spaces.

Active ventilation systems use powered fans to forcefully move air through the attic, which is useful for homes in very hot climates or with inadequate passive vents. These systems tend to be more cost effective than soffit vents but might not exhaust the attic as quickly, so they should always be used in conjunction with passive ventilation.

Attic air sealing is an often overlooked strategy that involves identifying and sealing leaks between the attic and conditioned space, such as through vents, chimneys and plumbing pipes. These leaks can contribute to significant energy waste and increase cooling costs.

