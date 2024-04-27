CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system to help regulate pain signals, reducing inflammation and easing anxiety. The cannabinoid also helps reduce insomnia, encouraging restful sleep that is critical to overall health and wellness. CBD can also support a healthy circadian rhythm by encouraging the body to go through the normal phases of sleep and wake up at more natural times, which can be beneficial for people with circadian rhythm disorders such as shift workers.

CBD is a safe, non-psychoactive compound that doesn’t have the same side effects as traditional prescription medications. However, some people may experience a dry mouth or changes in appetite. If this happens, it is important to speak with a physician before starting a new supplement. It is also a good idea to let your doctor know about any supplements, herbs, or vitamins you are taking so that they can assess whether CBD might negatively interact with these substances.

Rest Easy: Quiet Monk CBD Gummies for Sleep

Quiet monk cbd gummies sleep is a delicious and convenient way to add CBD to your daily routine. Available in a variety of flavors, from tangy citrus to sweet berry, these gummies are designed to help relieve stress and promote a restful night’s sleep. They contain broad-spectrum hemp extract with additional ingredients such as melatonin to promote a healthy sleep cycle, magnolia bark to soothe nerves, chamomile flower to relax the mind, and valerian root to encourage relaxation.

These gummies are available online from the Quiet Monk website, as well as at specialty CBD stores and health food stores that focus on natural wellness products. When shopping for a CBD gummy, be sure to check the product’s certificate of analysis (COA), which verifies the product’s third-party lab testing results for accurate potency and purity.