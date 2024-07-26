Attic insulation is a powerful air barrier that restricts the flow of heat. It prevents the air from moving through wall cavities, allowing your HVAC to work less hard, and save you money on your monthly energy bills. This is what makes spray foam a green option for your home or business.

It also stops polluted outdoor air from entering a building, improving indoor air quality and reducing allergy symptoms for the occupants. In addition, the foam will stop moisture from accumulating inside walls and ceilings, keeping places like attics and crawl spaces dry and free of mildew, mold and rot.

New Generation Spray Foam: Eco-Friendly Insulation Solutions

Closed-cell spray foam can create an effective insect and rodent barrier as well, because it seals all the cracks and crevices where insects, ants and other pests can gain entry to your property. As the name suggests, open-cell foam is not as dense and has a lower R-value per inch than closed-cell, but it is just as effective as other types of insulation for the same cost.

It is best to have a professional technician install your spray foam insulation. The spraying process produces large quantities of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and the curing time is relatively long. It is therefore recommended that occupants of the home vacate the property during the process and until the room is fully cured, which usually takes about a day.

It’s also important to choose a contractor that uses only high-quality spray equipment, so that the foam is mixed and sprayed at just the right temperature to ensure it has an optimal R-value. RetroFoam of Michigan is proud to use a product called HEATLOK SOY, a non-toxic, closed-cell spray polyurethane foam insulation made with recycled plastic waste and soy oil. This provides an R-value of 5.8 and offers a great ecological benefit by more efficiently using the world’s non-renewable resources.

