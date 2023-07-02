A Mortgage Brokers is one of the biggest financial commitments you’ll make, so it’s important to get it right. A mortgage adviser can help you compare a wide range of products, potentially saving you thousands of pounds in interest payments. They can also guide you through the process of applying for a mortgage, making sure your paperwork is complete and up to date.

Is it free to speak to a mortgage advisor?

Find a reputable adviser by asking friends, family and work colleagues if they can recommend anyone. You can also use online search engines to find a list of advisors near you. Once you’ve found a suitable adviser, ask about their fees. Some charge a flat fee, others may receive commission from the lender or receive a percentage of the loan amount you borrow. It’s also worth checking whether the adviser is a member of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI).

The type of adviser you choose will depend on your needs and budget. An independent mortgage adviser will provide impartial advice on the entire market, while a restricted adviser is tied to a specific lender and will only offer that company’s products. You can also opt for a bank adviser, which offers exclusive deals not available elsewhere.

A good adviser will ask about your financial circumstances and understand your mortgage preferences, such as repayment terms and interest rates. They’ll then scour the market to find suitable products and give you a personalised recommendation. They’ll also carry out affordability assessments to make sure you can afford the monthly repayments.