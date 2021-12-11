The Modern Coin Mart is located in Saratosa, Florida. The company launched in 2009 by John Mayben, a collector of rare coins and precious metals. Today, they employ 35 trained staff members to assist customers in selecting coins and other valuable items. Whether you are investments or a collector, they are an excellent resource for all your coin and precious metals needs. You can also open a precious-metals IRA through their website.

A Review of Precious Metals Investments

The Modern Coin Mart website offers a large selection of coins and bullion from all over the world. It also carries some rare coins, including America Eagles. The website also has a step-by-step guide to setting up and funding a gold-backed IRA. However, the company doesn’t offer credible information, and its reviews aren’t very positive. While the site does have some good things to offer, it lacks credibility when it comes to customer service.

The BBB accreditation system has been under fire over the years, but most companies that seek accreditation are required to pay a small fee. This isn’t a good sign for consumers, as many precious metals dealers have at least one complaint. Fortunately, Modern Coin Mart does not have any complaints. Despite the many negative reviews, we are pleased with the overall service we received. Regardless of whether you decide to purchase gold coins or silver coins, you can be confident that you’ll find the right investment for you.