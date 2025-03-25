Make money with online gaming is the art of completing video games as quickly as possible. Players earn money through streaming, sponsorships, and participating in charity events like Games Done Quick.

Popular speedrunning games include Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda, and Dark Souls. Dedicated players practice for hours to master game mechanics and glitches that allow faster completion.

The Speedrunning Community and Earnings

The speedrunning community is passionate, with fans donating money to support top runners. Sponsorships and ad revenue from YouTube and Twitch provide additional income.

To succeed in speedrunning, players must be consistent, practice advanced techniques, and engage with the gaming community to build a fanbase.