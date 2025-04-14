The popularity of esports competitions, or gaming tournaments, has opened the door to a new wave of gamers who are making money playing video games. These events are held in physical arenas, online, or a combination of both, and offer cash prizes for players who win. Some gaming tournaments also attract advertisers, who can charge entry fees or promotional fees to participate.

Exceptionally skilled gamers can make the leap to professional gaming, competing for millions in esports tournaments. However, this group is relatively exclusive. More common ways that gamers are earning a living off of their skills include streamlining and content creation. For example, a gamer like Elspeth Eastman, who voices the character Tristana in League of Legends, earns a healthy living from streaming live videos of herself playing, as well as subscriptions and advertising revenue.

Secrets to Winning Big in Online Game Tournaments

For less-skilled gamers, a simple video gaming platform can offer the chance to earn cash and gems from tournament play. These platforms usually charge an entry fee, and the cost of this is often weighed against potential winnings when choosing which tournaments to enter.

Other ways that gamers are transforming their skills into real cash include creating their own unique merch, as well as offering consulting services for developers or one-on-one coaching sessions to help players improve their gameplay. Even casual gamers can turn their skills into a steady income with the right strategy and tools.