LT Model Side Mount Boat Lift for Rough Water

There are several features to look for when choosing the LT Model Side Mount Boat Lift for Rrough Water. The LT Model is equipped with a screw-adjustable leg system, allowing it to be adjusted to a maximum height of 30 inches. If you are storing your boat on a floating dock, the LT Model is the most suitable choice. This type of lift is made to handle rough waters, and it is recommended for dock users who don't want to deal with repeated waves.

This Design Is More Stable

The LT Model Side Mount Boat Lift is equipped with polymer cradles to hold the boat in place. The blower motor will raise the boat out of the water and is secured to the dock’s inner-frame with side brackets that look like a capital “T.” These side brackets prevent the lift from going too far, and they provide extra floatation to the dock. This model combines a dock and boat lift into one.

The side mount lift attaches to the dock at four or more points. This design is more stable, as the boat lift is completely underwater when the tank is vented. Depending on the model and your preference, this lift can hold most models. The advantages and disadvantages of each type of lift are different, so it is important to consider your situation when choosing one. You will be glad you chose the right one.