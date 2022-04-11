If you’re in the market for Lasik surgery Delhi, there are several things that you should consider before choosing your surgeon. Make sure to consider the experience of your surgeon and the surgeon’s track record. In addition, you should make sure that you have stable vision that you can depend on. Those who have dry eyes should avoid lasik surgery. The best surgeons for this procedure will also offer a range of other services, including vision therapy.

You Should Consider Before Choosing Your Surgeon

If you’re considering LASIK surgery in Delhi, you should know that it can be expensive. Some centers charge more once they’ve completed your treatment, so you need to be sure that you’re aware of the cost before you agree to go ahead with the procedure. The more advanced the procedure, the higher the cost. The surgeon should examine your eye and determine the type of treatment that’s right for you. Those who have healthy eyes and are otherwise in good health can consider LASIK surgery. However, if you’re having a corneal flap or corneal transplant, you might not be a candidate for this procedure.

Once you have decided that you’d like to undergo LASIK surgery, you’ll need to undergo screening with a LASIK specialist in Delhi. This is a comprehensive evaluation that includes refraction, cornea scanning, dry eye testing, and cornea mapping. Your doctor will also discuss any concerns you have regarding your vision. The whole process should last between five and seven minutes. You should also remove your contact lenses at least three days before the procedure.