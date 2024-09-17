Lanyards Custom Printed are versatile, wearable accessories that can be personalized with logos or text for branding purposes. They are often used by companies at conventions and trade shows as promotional giveaway items to hand out to guests, visitors, or potential customers. These lanyards can also be paired with a variety of lanyard attachments like ID badge holders, cell phone straps, and lanyard wallets.

Whether they are used at corporate events or for everyday employee use, custom-printed lanyards help to boost brand visibility and create a sense of unity among employees and team members. They can be customized to fit any company’s branding guidelines and include features such as breakaway attachments for safety purposes.

Lanyards Custom Printed with Your Design

There are several different methods for lanyard decoration, including silkscreen printing, dye sublimation, and weaving. With silkscreen printing, ink is directly applied to the lanyard surface and is ideal for simple patterns, words, or logos. With dye sublimation, a pattern is transferred through heat conduction, which allows for gradients and more complex designs. Finally, with the jacquard process, logos and text are woven into the fabric of the lanyard during the manufacturing process, making them extremely durable.

Aside from being useful for identification purposes, lanyards are also commonly used by schools and colleges to promote school pride, unify students and faculty, and promote student or staff access to facilities. These lanyards can be emblazoned with a university’s mascot, colors, or emblems to encourage community and support, while including safety elements such as breakaway attachments ensure that the lanyards comply with campus safety regulations.