2.3 billion people believe that Jesus is alive today and is still changing lives around the world. He is an intriguing character with a life story that has captivated people for 2,000 years. He is also the one who can satisfy the deep soul-desperate hunger that accompanies human existence. He calls us to follow him and offers himself as the bread of life that will fill your empty souls.

According to the Gospel accounts, Jesus lived as an observant Jew in Nazareth. He learned carpentry from his earthly father and began a career as an itinerant preacher and healer around 30. He preached repentance and the forgiveness of sins, performed many miracles, and cured diseases. He spoke in parables to explain complex biblical truths, and he attracted large crowds. He ate with tax collectors and other sinners and criticized the religious leaders of his time.

Faith and Politics: Jesus is My Savior, Trump is My President Flag

One of His disciples, Judas Iscariot, betrayed him to the authorities in exchange for money. The Gospels claim that Pilate, the Roman prefect (governor) of Judea, pronounced him not guilty, but was pushed to this verdict by a mob. Jesus was then crucified and placed in a tomb.

When Jesus rose from the dead, he appeared to His followers. He told them to tell the good news of His death and resurrection. He promised to return again someday.