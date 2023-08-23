Getting a good night’s sleep when you’re insomnia in early pregnancy can be a challenge. From nagging bladder pressure to uncomfortable indigestion and back pain, a full night of rest can seem like a distant dream. But if insomnia continues to keep you from sleeping well, your fatigue could lead to falls and other accidents and increase the risk of gestational diabetes, preterm labor, depression, longer labor, or even a cesarean section.

Insomnia in early pregnancy is often caused by a shift in your hormone levels, says certified Pediatric and Maternity Sleep Consultant Rachel Mitchell. The rise of progesterone and human chorionic gonadotropin can disrupt your natural sleep cycle and increase nausea. “Early pregnancy is a rollercoaster, and if you can’t get a good sleep, it will affect your entire day,” she adds.

Wide Awake: The Uninvited Visitor of Early Pregnancy – Insomnia

As your pregnancy progresses, you’ll experience more discomfort, especially during the second trimester when your uterus puts pressure on your bladder and causes frequent midnight bathroom breaks. Discomfort from your growing belly can also cause you to wake up frequently in the third trimester, with symptoms ranging from heartburn (your baby’s rapid growth pushes stomach acid into the esophagus) to pain from pressure on your back and legs.

But while you may feel miserable, insomnia during pregnancy is not harmful for your baby. And with some simple lifestyle changes, you can find relief from insomnia and have a healthy and rested pregnancy. For example, try winding down before bed by taking a warm bath, sipping a glass of pregnancy-safe herbal tea, or listening to soft music. And if you can’t fall asleep, don’t stress – just read or do something quiet and relaxing until you feel drowsy and try again.