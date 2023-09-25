The best place to shop for a used commercial espresso machine is through a reputable reseller. Companies such as Whole Latte Love, Seattle Coffee Gear, and Espresso Machine Experts are known for their knowledge of a wide variety of brands and have a rigorous testing process that ensures you’ll receive a properly working machine. In addition, they’re usually willing to give you one-on-one help if you have questions about the machines in their inventory.

When shopping for a used espresso machine, you’ll need to decide which features are most important. For example, if you’re going to be serving espresso with milk, look for a commercial espresso maker that offers an automatic milk frother. This will save you time and effort. Other useful features include programmable shot settings, a built-in grinder, and a digital display that allows you to customize your machine’s functionality.

Espresso Excellence on a Budget: Your Guide to Buying a Used Commercial Espresso Machine

You’ll also want to consider your budget. A good quality heat exchanger espresso machine, such as a Nuova Simonelli Appia, La Spaziale S2 or S9, or Unic Mira will provide you with great thermal stability and consistent extractions for a reasonable price. If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line machine, look for features like pressure profiling, multi-boilers, advanced PID and programming options, pre-infusion, and other high-end capabilities.

The bottom line is that it may not be possible to get the espresso machine of your dreams on a tight budget. If that’s the case, a quality commercial espresso maker is still an investment worth making.