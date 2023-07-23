CBD gummies are rich flavored gummies edibles infused with cannabidiol (CBD) oil. They are a convenient and popular way to enjoy the benefits of CBD among experienced as well as new users alike. Unlike other forms of CBD such as capsules or tinctures, these chewable edibles are easily absorbed through the mouth and bypasses the digestive system and enter directly into the bloodstream. CBD gummies usually take 20 to 30 minutes to begin kicking in, and the effects can last up to six hours.

When selecting the best cbd gummies, it is important to look for lab test results that demonstrate that the gummies actually contain the amount of CBD advertised on the label. You also want to find a brand that sources their hemp from an organic, USDA-certified facility. Additionally, look for certifications such as cruelty-free from PETA and a verified non-GMO status from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

CBD Gummies vs. Other Edibles: What Sets Them Apart and Why They’re So Popular

If you are looking for a CBD gummy that promotes sleep, choose a product made with full-spectrum CBD. The additional terpenes in these products can enhance the natural sleep-promoting properties of CBD.

For a CBD gummy that reduces daytime stress, select a product with broad-spectrum CBD. This can help calm the mind without making you feel tired. You may need to experiment with the dosage to find your “just right” dose of CBD gummies, which typically ranges from 5 mg per gummy to 25 mg for experienced users. It is recommended that you consume a gummy once or twice a day for optimal benefit.