Heavy duty rollers wheels are used to support a heavy load on carts, dolly or material handling equipment. They come in a variety of sizes, wheel types, and fastening styles, but what they all have in common is that they are designed to withstand heavy loads.

Weight Capacity

The most important factor in selecting the right heavy duty rollers wheels is the load capacity. The larger the wheel, the more load it can support. To find the best wheel for your application, calculate the weight of your load and then divide that number by the casters. Larger wheels help distribute the weight more evenly and roll more easily than smaller ones.

Rolling with Ease: A Guide to Heavy Duty Rollers and Wheels for Industrial Applications

Material

If your casters are exposed to a lot of high temperatures, steel or high-temp plastic wheels work best. These casters will last longer and handle more abuse without deteriorating as quickly. If maintaining floor conditions is your priority, consider a softer wheel like polyurethane. These wheels are durable enough to take the abuse of a bad floor but softer than the floor to keep it from marking or scratching.

Ergonomical concerns

If ergonomics are a concern, choose polyurethane with an ergo tread. These casters are durable enough to resist the wear and tear of heavy-duty industrial carts but soft to reject debris without damaging floors. They’re also less likely to mark and scratch surfaces, saving you time and money on floor upkeep. Hamilton offers a variety of urethane options to fit your needs.