To log in to your router, you must use the default username and password. If you have changed these, you should hard-reset your router to factory settings. If you cannot login to your router after hard-resetting it, try changing the username and password yourself. Then, you can change all the settings you want. This article will show you how to do that. Read on to learn more. This article will explain how to login to your router using the default username and password.

First of all, you have to know how your IP address looks like. An IP address is a set of four numbers ranging from 0 to 255. These numbers are split into two parts, ‘Network Id’ and ‘Device Id.’ You have to remember these numbers, or your router won’t work. You can change the username and password by going to the settings on your router.

The default username and password is admin. You have to remember these because you may forget them. If you forget the password, resetting your router will bring it back to factory settings and you’ll lose all your settings. To do this, you should turn off your router and press the reset button for at least six to 10 seconds. Then, you should be able to log in to your network. But be careful because if you don’t know your password, it might be impossible for you to login to your network.