Concrete lifting offers a solution that’s less disruptive than concrete replacement. While the cost varies depending on the size of the slab, extent of settlement, and site accessibility, it’s much cheaper than tear out & new concrete construction. This is especially true when compared to traditional concrete repair methods.

front steps, driveways, patios and pool decks aren't only unsightly; they can pose safety hazards. Uneven and uneven surfaces also strain vehicle tires & suspensions, causing premature wear and tear that could cost a lot to fix.

How Central Spray Foam of Wichita Restores Uneven Sidewalks & Driveways

Fortunately, it’s easier and faster than you think to level uneven concrete with the concrete lifting process. It’s one of the most effective tools available to homeowners for addressing structural shifts in concrete without paying for costly tear out and reconstruction.

Unlike traditional concrete repair methods like mudjacking and slab jacking, which involve drilling holes in the slab & pumping a cement or mud slurry underneath to fill voids & build pressure to lift the concrete, concrete lifting uses a lightweight, durable foam. It’s fast, inexpensive and long-lasting – plus, it requires no excavation or messy clean up. Polyurethane foam injections fill any void space under the slab to lift it back towards its original position. This method of concrete lifting is quick and easy for technicians to perform, making it a more convenient option than the time-consuming drill & pour process of other concrete repair services.

