stylish shutters are a premium window dressing option, offering elegance and functionality. Their louvers—or slats—can be angled upwards or downwards to control light, airflow, and privacy in your home. The slats can also be opened fully, allowing abundant sunlight to enter your space and create a bright, cheerful atmosphere. On the other hand, they can be closed to create a dark, serene environment, ideal for bedrooms or media rooms.

The slats on your shutters are connected to one another by a rod, meaning you can open and close them all at once. This feature makes them more convenient to use than other window coverings, which usually require you to tilt individual slats independently. With a little maintenance, your shutters can continue to operate smoothly for years to come.

Do Window Plantation Shutters Require a Frame?

Some homeowners choose to install their shutters outside of the window frame (outside mount). If you opt for this style, they can be secured with hinges or a decorative “L” or “Z”-shaped trim. However, if you prefer to keep your windows recesses bare, we recommend choosing an inside mount instead.

An inside mount can be achieved with either a simple wooden shutter frame or a decorative moulding. The latter is more aesthetically pleasing, particularly when paired with an existing architraves around your windows. Both types can be mounted to the wall or to the window recess, depending on your preferences. Some homeowners may find that their shutters work loose or start to sag after a prolonged period of time or with extreme weather changes. If you notice this issue, we suggest locating the tension adjustment screw points on each shutter panel and using a Philips-head screwdriver to tighten them up.