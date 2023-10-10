A professionally built Tennis Court Construction will be an asset to any property and will increase its value. However, it is not cheap. A new full-size asphalt court costs between $40,000 and $80,000 including installation and resurfacing. Other types of surfaces cost less, but require more maintenance and have shorter lifespans.

There are many things that must be taken into consideration when designing and constructing a new court, such as the layout, the type of surface and the amenities. A quality professional partner will provide expert advice in all of these areas. He or she will be familiar with the sport, products and equipment and understand issues like soil conditions, grading, drainage and permit requirements.

Green Tennis Court Construction: Eco-Friendly Options and Benefits

When looking for a contractor ask for references from past projects, especially those similar to yours. Contact those references and ask if they were satisfied with the work done, whether or not the contractor was responsive to their maintenance needs, and if the court continues to perform as intended.

Player amenities such as fencing and a divider curtain are important. They protect players from strong winds and also provide privacy. Lighting may also be an option. It allows courts to be used in the evening which expands the number of hours a court can be utilized, particularly in a geographic area with long winters and freeze/thaw cycles. Other court amenities can include a tennis air dome which can extend the playing season. Seating for spectators is a nice touch as well.