Artificial grass installation is a project that requires careful planning. The job site must be cleared, graded, and sloped to allow for drainage. After that, a base material must be added to hold the turf down, and then a geotextile weed barrier must be secured over top of the base. Finally, infill sand is added to the turf to give it weight and help the blades stand up. If this sounds like a daunting task for the average homeowner, it is best to let a professional do it for you.

How much is 500 square feet of artificial turf?

First, the existing soil needs to be surveyed and graded based on the intended use of the lawn. Once the soil has been regraded, it must be compacted to create a firm surface. A rented gas-powered compactor will work well here. If the existing soil is too soft, a layer of drain rock will be needed to prevent excessive water movement through the surface.

A weed barrier fabric is then laid on the turf to protect it from weeds and to keep out dirt that may be brought in by pets or children. Finally, infill sand is spread and leveled over the entire area. This is the most labor intensive step of the entire process, and is where it pays to hire a landscaper who will bring in their own machinery for this part of the job.

The turf is then laid on the infill and nailed down with 7-inch spikes. It is important to nail the turf down firmly, but not too hard as this can cause indentations in the turf base. For high-traffic areas, nails should be spaced every four feet. Once the turf is nailed down, a stiff-bristled push broom should be used to fluff up the blades and make the lawn look more natural.