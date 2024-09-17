A Clean Chicago Apartment

Whether you live in a loft chicago apartment cleaning in Hyde Park or a greystone condo in Lakeview, having a spotless home is an important part of your lifestyle. With the right apartment cleaning service in your corner, you can focus on all the things that really matter to you. Handy will connect you with a professional maid that can take care of your home while you jog around Millennium Park or catch the latest Bears game at Soldier Field.

Aside from ensuring that your living space is free of stale smoke and dust, an apartment cleaner can also help you get your security deposit back when it’s time to move out. This is because both the apartment you’re moving out of and the new home you’re moving into need to be cleaned thoroughly, a task that can take up to a week when done properly.

Why Hire Professional Cleaning Services in Chicago

With a strong focus on client satisfaction, Specialized offers a variety of residential cleaning services in Chicago. Its team of cleaners can help you maintain a healthy environment by wiping windows, vacuuming carpets and rugs, cleaning and disinfecting kitchens and bathrooms, and much more. You can choose from standard, deep, and recurring cleaning packages that can be scheduled on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis.

Founded in 2020, King of Maids connects clients with cleaning ladies that are background-checked and insured. Its services include regular, deep, and recurring cleaning, as well as apartment cleaning, janitorial, and post-construction cleaning. Its cleaning professionals use eco-friendly cleaning products and supplies to reduce their environmental impact. You can filter cleaning lady profiles by their hourly rate and experience to find the right match for your home.