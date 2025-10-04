Schools often use badges to identify students and alumni. They serve to foster a sense of belonging and community. Badges also serve as recognition for school-based initiatives that contribute to a student’s skills development and success. These include student-centered pedagogies and digital accessibility for educators.

Unlike traditional certificates, premium name badges can be shared and displayed widely. This makes them an effective way to motivate learners. In addition, they encourage a sense of achievement for those who earn them. In one example, a high-achieving student earned a digital badge for lighting design in a Broadway production. She shared her portfolio with potential employers, who were able to see that she had the skills and experience they wanted in an employee or intern.

High-Quality School Badges Available Online

Open digital badge systems are also transforming learning at a local level. Corona-Norco Unified School District in California, for instance, is using a badging platform to connect learning both inside and outside of the classroom through its Passport to Success college and career-readiness initiative. Students earn badges for mastery and achievement in core academic subjects and beyond, and the system enables them to demonstrate what they have learned through a variety of different credentials.

To help schools build their own digital badge platforms, we provide the tools they need to create and issue badges – free of charge. Whether you’re a single teacher or a large district, it takes just a few clicks to create and distribute badges in your digital credentialing platform. You can manually upload recipients’ data or import a CSV spreadsheet to get the job done quickly. You can even preview your badges before sending to make sure everything looks great.