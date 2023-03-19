Whether you use best linux antivirus in the home or in an enterprise, it’s important to protect yourself from malicious threats. The best linux antivirus can help you avoid infections, cyberattacks, and other malware-related issues.

Fortunately, there are several good free antivirus options for Linux users that offer excellent protection against viruses and other malware. Some of them are open source, while others are commercially available.

ClamAV is a top-notch free virus scanner for Linux, and it’s hosted in almost every software repository. It also has a large virus database that’s constantly updated by users around the world.

Antivirus Software for Linux in 2023: Protecting Your System from Malware and Viruses

Rootkit Hunter is another great free Linux antivirus tool that searches for and removes rootkits, backdoors, and other exploits. It uses the SHA-1 hashing algorithm and can scan your entire system, including directories and specific files.

Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security is a highly rated Linux antivirus with multiple independent security tests. It offers excellent malware protection with cross-platform support, sandboxing, firewall, and web protections. It is a powerful security solution that can be easily installed and configured.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security 11 is a solid choice for both home and enterprise users. Its features include a powerful malware engine, ransomware protection, firewall monitor, and network management tools.

Avast Core Antivirus is another option that offers an outstanding malware detection rate and multidimensional security features for a comprehensive protection. It supports 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Linux and is a lightweight, easy-to-use solution that provides efficient protection against viruses.