The benefits of spray foam insulation are clear: it saves energy and money, protects your home or business from the elements, reduces noise pollution and helps prevent the growth of mold. But how do you know which insulation contractor to choose? The answer is: by asking the right questions. Here are some of the most important ones to ask:

1. How long have you been in the business?

The more experience an insulation contractor has, the better. This is because it takes time to learn the ins and outs of insulation installation. A seasoned contractor will also be able to procure the correct materials at reasonable rates. Moreover, they will be able to tell you whether your home requires specific insulation materials (e.g. cellulose, spray foam).

2. What is your license number and insurance coverage?

Before hiring any insulation contractor, make sure they are licensed to perform the work in your state. You can verify their licensure status by contacting your local licensing board or the Insulation Contractors Association of America. In addition, an experienced contractor should have liability insurance to cover the cost of any damages incurred during the project.

A reputable insulation contractor will be able to provide you with a list of references upon request. Confident contractors will happily provide you with dozens of satisfied customers who can attest to their superior workmanship. They will also be able to explain their warranty and guarantee in detail. Any company that is hesitant or unwilling to provide you with this information should be avoided at all costs.

