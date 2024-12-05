Check email domain reputation refers to the way email receivers perceive your domain name. The better your domain reputation, the more likely your emails will end up in the Inbox rather than the spam folder.

Receivers take into account a number of different factors when determining your domain reputation. They look at how your emails perform (bounces, spam complaints etc) as well as the ways in which you use your domain name. It’s important to remember that every mailbox provider has a unique reputation system. For example, your Gmail reputation will be based on how you use your domain with that particular ESP and is completely separate from Yahoo! and Microsoft.

How to Check Email Domain Reputation and Avoid Spam Filters

To maintain a strong domain reputation, you should regularly check your domain status using online tools. These tools will provide instant reports that show you how your domain is ranked by various email senders. These results will also let you know which email recipients are interested in your content, allowing you to target them with relevant offers and boost engagement rates.

One of the most popular tools for checking your domain reputation is MxToolbox. The tool allows you to look up your domain’s reputation in various databases such as Barracuda, McAfee, and Talos Intelligence. You can also search for blacklists, mail server and web server information to see if your domain is at risk of being blocked.

Ensure your email list is clean by utilising tools like Smartlead to identify invalid and unknown addresses. You should also remove inactive subscribers to keep your database clean and engaged. Lastly, prioritize sending valuable and engaging content to your audience, as this will help you build and maintain a solid sender reputation.