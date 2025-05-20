Formerly known as Facebook, META is one of the world’s most popular social media platforms and a revenue-generating juggernaut. Its user base gives the company access to billions of dollars in advertising revenues each year and provides META with the funds needed to invest in new areas like artificial intelligence (AI). As a result, META is an exciting long-term investment prospect. How to Buy Meta Shares.

That said, like most tech stocks, META is a volatile stock. Its price can swing based on factors such as quarterly earnings, changes in the number of users and broader market trends. Additionally, META does not pay a dividend to shareholders and instead reinvests its earnings into innovation and new business ventures like the Metaverse.

How to Buy Meta Shares: Invest in Facebook’s Parent Company

Before you decide to buy Meta shares, you should perform due diligence. That means studying META’s financial statements and comparing them to competitors. You can also use valuation metrics to determine whether the stock is undervalued or overvalued.

When you’re ready to make your purchase, start by opening a brokerage account that accepts your preferred method of payment. Choose an account that offers competitive fees, a variety of investment options, and services tailored to your needs. If you’re new to investing, it’s a good idea to consult an advisor for help creating a personalized financial plan and to learn more about how to buy stock. Once you have an account, you can choose to invest directly in individual stocks or through a fund that combines many different stocks to create a diversified portfolio.