If you're considering purchasing a new home, you should take advantage of home inspections Charlotte NC companies offer. These professionals are unbiased and can point out structural issues that realtors might overlook. A pre-listing inspection will only cover the floor and ceilings, but it is still necessary to look at electrical outlets, plumbing, and structural components. Although a professional will not walk on the roof, he will be able to identify if the wiring is faulty and report any potential problems to the seller.

Many Charlotte home inspection companies offer pre-listing major services as well. These inspections are performed by a licensed home inspector and include advice on everything from drainage to window sealing to asbestos removal. A pre-listing inspection also provides an opportunity for homeowners to ask questions about the condition of their home before the real estate transaction begins. A good company will also inspect everything that can be accessed by the inspector, including the electrical system and plumbing systems.

You can choose a home inspection company that has years of experience. For more information, you can contact Metrolina Inspection Services, which has been in the Charlotte area for more than ten years. A home inspection will be an essential part of the real estate transaction, whether you are selling a house or buying one. You can also negotiate an offer after the inspection. A good company will offer a variety of services. There are several options for home inspectors in Charlotte, so make sure you choose a team that offers a comprehensive service.